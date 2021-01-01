Northlight Matte Mermaid Blue Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornaments (12-Count)

12-count Matte Mermaid Blue Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornaments 4 in. (100 mm). This special club pack will allow you to build your collection quickly and decorate with more possibilities. Shatterproof ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass with the unbreakable practicality of plastic. Balls are equipped with silver ornament caps. Pack of matching silver string hangers are included for optional use (ornament hooks not included). UV resistant and made for exterior or interior use on trees wreaths or garlands while retaining its maximum color. Dimensions: 4 in. (100 mm) Dia. Material(s): plastic.