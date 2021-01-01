NARS Matte Lipstick
Description
WHAT IT IS A new lineup of Lipstick featuring 60 shades in matte, satin, and sheer finishes. Delivers instant color vibrancy and conditions lips for radically lightweight wear. 0.12 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES EXTENSIVE, RICH SHADE RANGE Sixty soft-to-bold shades in nude, pink, plum, red and coral. Suitable across all skin tones THREE FINISHES FOR INFINITE LOOKS Sheer: subtle, sheer color that shines o Satin: creamy, rich color Matte: intense color with a velvety finish INNOVATIVE NEW FORMULA Sensorial texture applies smoothly and evenly with a lightweight feel. Blend of Moringa and Passion Fruit Seed Oils enhances color vibrancy and conditions lips for a hydrated feel Long-lasting color is resistant to bleeding and feathering Enhanced pigment dispersion provides an even and pure color application HOW TO USE IT Apply Lipstick directly from the bullet or with the #30 Precision Lip Brush. For precise definition and longer wear, line lips with Precision Lip Liner starting at the outer corners working inward. Apply lipstick allover, blending color with a brush or fingertips. Use Radiant Creamy Concealer to clean up edges or a brighter shade on the cupids bow to make color pop. INGREDIENTS Dimethicone, Synthetic Wax, Polyethylene, Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone/vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Wax/Cera Microcristallina/Cire Microcristalline, Kaolin, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax/candelilla Cera/cire De Candelilla, Sorbitan Sesquiisostearate, Cetearyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Polysilicone-11, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Hydroxyapatite, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Propylene Carbonate, Simethicone, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene,[+/- ( May Contain): Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Mica, Red 28 Lake (CI 45410), Red 33 Lake (CI 17200), Red 6 (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Yellow 6 Lake (CI 15985)] Formulated as vegan.