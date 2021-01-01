IDUN Minerals Matte Lipstick Bjornbar - Highly Pigmented, Silky Finish & Full Coverage - Moisturizing w/Creamy Texture - Vegan, Vitamin E, Safe for Sensitive Skin - Deep Purple, 0.14 oz

IDUN Minerals Matte Lipstick is luxurious and creamy and provides the perfect coverage of highly pigmented ultra-purified minerals for long-lasting, rich, even color This lipstick is enriched with Shea Butter, Nordic Cloudberry Oil, and Vitamin E to nourish, hydrate, soften and protect even the most sensitive skin Our Mineral Lipsticks are 100% Vegan, Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty Free, Made without fragrances and preservatives that can irritate your skin IDUN Minerals Bjornbar Lipstick has a matte finish in a ultra-pigmented Deep Purple shade, combine with our Mineral Lip Pencils and/or Lip Glosses for jaw dropping head turning results IDUN Minerals has an extensive line of high quality makeup, skin care products and tools that will enhance and enrich your beauty routine with sheer goodness