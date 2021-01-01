From trish mcevoy
Trish McEvoy Matte Gloss Sexy Nude Lip Gloss
WHAT IT IS A weightless, non-sticky, water-based liquid matte lip gloss that moisturizes, smooths, and enhances. 0.04 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Applies smoothly to lips offering rich pigment and a weightless matte feel that will last all day while nourishing and moisturizing lips. The non-sticky, water-based formula glides on with one swipe and sets to a weightless matte finish. Infused with conditioning oils, rosehip and jojoba as well as hyaluronic filling spheres humectants that helps reduce moisture loss and provide lips with long-lasting hydration. HOW TO USE Glide lip stain directly onto lips using the doe-foot applicator. Wear alone or over favorite Trish lip color for a matte finish and extra hydration. INGREDIENTS Cyclopentasiloxane, Polybutene, Synthetic Wax, Isododecane, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Ceresin, Ozokerite, Microcrystalline Wax, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol. May Contain: Titanium Dioxide (77891),Iron Oxides (77491/77492/77499), Mica (77019),Red 7 Lake.