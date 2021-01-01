From hawaiian tropic
Hawaiian Tropic Matte Effect Sunscreen, SPF 30, 6 oz
Hawaiian Tropic is taking sun protection beyond the beach by offering a luxuriously lightweight sunscreen that’s perfect for your everyday skincare routine. Matte Effect Sunscreen Lotion provides the classic Hawaiian Tropic scent and sun protection you know and love, now in a new, good-for-you formula. Mineral enriched sunscreen mattifies your skin, leaving it non-sticky and non-greasy, while the broad spectrum UVA & UVB level coverage provides effective sun protection. Since our sunscreen is lightweight and absorbs excess oil, it's ideal for daily use on both the body and face. In addition to caring for your skin, Hawaiian Tropic is also doing its part to help care for the environment by formulating reef-friendly, oxybenzone-free sunscreen and product packaging that's made from 45% recycled materials.