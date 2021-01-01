From kirkland's
Matte Champagne 20-pc. Flatware Set
Advertisement
Elevate your utensils and table settings with this Matte Champagne Flatware Set. Their lovely gold hue is perfect for both dinner parties and everyday use! Set includes four (4) salad forks, four (4) dinner forks, four (4) dinner knives, four (4) dinner spoons, four (4) teaspoons Box set measures 10.83L x 7.28W x 2.68H in. Crafted of metal Stainless steel construction Matte champagne finish Care: Dishwasher safe. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold in stores under item number 250974.