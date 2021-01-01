Mattapoisett Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory Area Rug

Give your floor space a breath of fresh style with this must-have area rug. Its rectangular silhouette is made in India from wool, and features a canvas backing. It is printed with a classic quatrefoil motif in several hues to choose from for a subtle touch of pattern anywhere you roll it out. Plus, it comes with a low .25" pile height that makes it perfect for placing in high-traffic areas of the house like the kitchen or entryway. To prevent this rug from slipping and sliding, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'