Russian Nesting Doll Matryoshka Folk Art Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The Matryoshka or Russian Nesting Doll symbolizes the power of motherhood, tradition, generations, and honoring your ancestors. Matryoshka, Russian Nesting Doll, Russian Culture, Russian Tradition, Maternity Idol, Russian Grandmother, Babushka, Grandma, Gift for Grandma, Russian Lady, Russian Girl, Russian Heritage, Russian Genealogy, Russia, Babushka, Russian Grandma 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only