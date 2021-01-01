From noir

Mathis 3-Light Flush Mount

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For this company, the details matter. From the first sketches to the final result, each step is done by hand with playful experimentation.Features:Material:Â MetalSocket:Â E12 or Type BMax Watt:Â 25Connection Type:Â HardwiredProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Shade Shape: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Number of Lights: 3Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 25Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: Finish: Antique BrassPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: DownStyle: IndustrialBack Plate Included: NoBack Plate Material: Cord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: ETL Listed: NocUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: YesFIRA Certified: TÃV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15Overall Width - Side to Side: 19.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 10Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 9Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty:

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com