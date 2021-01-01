From delightfull
Matheny Tiered Chandelier by DelightFULL - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (MATHENY4SUSP_GLDPL)
The Matheny Tiered Chandelier from DelightFULL infuses a room with a luxurious ambiance and mesmerizing statement piece. Designed and handmade in Portugal, this elevated chandelier offers a refreshing take on mid-century modern design and a classic chandelier silhouette. Its shade is composed of a series of slender brass stems, alternating in direction to create staggered edges for a contemporary touch. Simple yet intricately designed, this fixture brings a radiant statement to its environment, whether illuminated or dark. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Plated