From delightfull
Matheny Floor Lamp by DelightFULL - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (MATHENYFLR_BLKMT_CRRMRBL)
Advertisement
The Matheny Floor Lamp from DelightFULL elevates interiors as a striking statement piece among furniture. Named after the American jazz guitarist Pat Matheny, this fixture combines styles and eras, much like his music. Designed and handmade in Portugal, this tall floor lamp is made from a series of sleek brass tubes that form a cylindrical shade around its incandescent lamping. A short stem attaches the shade to a square-shaped marble base, steadying the fixtures lengthy silhouette and adding a contrasting element. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black and Carrara Marble