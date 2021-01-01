From uspridefurniture
Mathais Modern Living Room Set, 2Pc
Modern design meets mid-century influence with this sofa, a perfect pick for rounding out a living room seating arrangement. Its solid and manufactured wood frame stands atop subtly tapered legs, featuring velvet upholstery for a classic – yet still casual – look..The classic design of the sofa,Mid-century style gives this wood frame Velvet Tufted sofa has a distinctive look that elevates your well-curated collection.the square arms fuse together to make a modern look. It features the finished wood legs. Two bolster pillows are included. Features Easy assembly Solid Wood Legs Tufted back Product Details Upholstery Material: Velvet Removable Cushions: Yes Assembly Required: Yes Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth Pieces Included: 1 Sofa and 1 loveseat