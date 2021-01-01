Math Team Teachers 12th Grade Students Jaguars Panthers Puma Tote Bag

Math Team bold design for teachers and students. Be a math fan. Algebra, geometry, Statistics, basic math. Math Team items are great for groups. Show your support for math teachers and professors. Great for Teacher Appreciation Day! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.