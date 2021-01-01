Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Womens and Womens Plus Rudolph Union Suit

Whether you are snuggling by the fire or taking a family selfie, you'll want the whole gang wearing union suits from the Rudolph family sleep collection. It'll be a picture-perfect night in these matching Rudolph union suits for mom and dad, their cool kid, tiny tot and the family pet. You'll love wearing this women's Rudolph union suit for a festive look with the whole family. The long-sleeve union suit features a one-piece design with a full-front zipper, made with sherpa for a soft and comfy fit. Sweetly styled with ears, tiny antlers and a 3D lamé nose on the hood and a fluffy tail on the back.