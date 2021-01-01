Matana Medallion Space-dyed Rug, Warm Gray/Orange, 8ft x 10ft Area Rug

Magnificent medallions and luminous ornamental motifs enliven the Manata Collection. Sophisticated color palettes of inviting ivory and inky charcoal are accented by sunny marigold, soothing cerulean and dramatic rust for dazzling designs that instantly enliven bohemian, eclectic, global and transitional home decor styles. The pure polyester pile is stain-Resistsant and features a sublime luminosity that feels rich, offering durability and functionality for high-traffic spaces without sacrificing style.