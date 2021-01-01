'Master of the Sea Marble' Graphic Art Print on Canvas

Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Coastal art piece made by real artists. With an overarching Blue and Navy color and Painted texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This Nautical & Beach wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Each piece is made with museum grade canvas professionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick wood frame. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Animals art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D