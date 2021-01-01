Master Graffiti sprayer - be the best you can be number one T-Shirt

The stylish graffiti design 2021 for everyone who loves rap, hip hop and cool smooth music. Ideal for the next concert or festival with your friends and gangsters. do not pretend and always be yourself. this is the best way to be. Believe in yourself. Perfect gift for all who spray artistic, graffiti artists and real G, Gees or G’s. Ideal for a sprayer, graffiti fan or lover. Show everyone who you are and nobody else. You are the best, greatest, boss or master. Congratulations on graduation or passing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem