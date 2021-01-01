MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Eye Prep & Set, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A palette to prime, prep, conceal, and set for a flawless and long-wearing look.Ingredient callouts: This product is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Each set features two shades of primer for custom blending in hues for different skin tones and a translucent powder to set the lids and diffuse shadow. The convenient kit corrects shadow mistakes, provides a shadow base, and is perfect for touch-ups on the go.This set contains:- 2 x 0.06 oz/ 1.7g Primer- 1 x 0.12 oz/ 3.4g PowderSuggested Usage:- Don't be concerned with getting a perfect match. You can custom blend a shade to match your skin tone, but Mario always recommends priming with a shade lighter than the lid. -To prime the eye, choose one shade or mix your own, and then apply it to the lid using the flat end of the double-sided EF 1 brush (sold separately). You can also use the creamy primer to cut your crease and shape the brow. -To set the lid, tap powder on top of the primer using the fluffy side of the EF 1 brush. You can also use the powder to smooth, perfect, and diffuse the edges of the shadow. -This product can be used as a face touch-up when needed throughout the day.--Ingredients:Octyldodecanol, Polyethylene, Isohexadecane, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Mica, Phenyl Trimethicone, Aluminum Hydroxide, Arachidyl Propionate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Cera Microcristallina, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Propionic Acid, Lauroyl Lysine, Caprylyl Glycol, May Contain/Peut Contenir (+/-): Ci, 77891, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77499, Talc, Silica, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Squalane, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Zinc Stearate, Hydrogenated Polycyclopentadiene, Octyldodecyl Myristate, Hexylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77742, CI 77499.