Longines Master Collection Automatic Black Dial Watch L29104516
Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines Calibre L897 Automatic movement, based upon ETA A31.L81, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 64 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 9.5 mm. Push button folding clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 99 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Master Collection Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Master Collection Automatic Black Dial Watch L29104516.