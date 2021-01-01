Mast LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Plate by Original BTC - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (BT-DP0749/AL/AN/P)

The Mast LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Plate from Original BTC takes inspiration from ship lighting, which highlights the decks of all ships. The direction of the downlight illuminates broadly over any outdoor area. The metal that the piece is crafted from is made to withstand the weather outdoors but also to look modern. Mixing industrial style with modern sophistication, Original BTC has been creating fine lighting solutions for the contemporary lifestyle, hand-assembled in Oxford, England since 1990. Original BTC operates from their core values of quality, detail, and use of only the finest materials such as aluminum, chrome, and bone china to create beautifully unprocessed lights. Industrial, yet timeless, Original BTC offers an exclusive selection of table lights, floor lights, wall lights, and pendant incandescent and LED lights to redefine the mood of any space. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Anodized Aluminum