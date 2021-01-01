Masseur Therapist Massage Therapy Orthopaedic Therapists T-Shirt

This funny saying graphic says "Trained um ein Masseur zu sein, verrückt genug um es zu lieben". A great gift for masseurs, physios and masseurine who love their profession as a massage therapist and like to massage. This cool sayings design is for special occasions, such as physiotherapy. A gift idea for orthopaedic therapists, physiotherapists and physiotherapists who are familiar with massage therapy and physiotherapy. Ensure the necessary relaxation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem