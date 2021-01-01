Massage Therapist shirt For Women funny Therapy T-Shirt gift Premium T-Shirt

Wear proudly this funny Massage Therapist-Relaxation Doesnt Happen By Chance on the job, during interventions or classes. This is the perfect gift for any therapy massager, student, reflexologist or massotherapist. This is the perfect shirt for any massage therapy assistant who love to help patients with their physical dysfunction or mental health to overcome their handicap, rehabilitation and recovery. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.