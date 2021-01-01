Mason Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Green - Finish: Polished Nickel - (EG960)

Customers can add a pop of color to any room with the Mason Table Lamp by Robert Abbey. Sitting atop the Glazed Ceramic base with a sculptural, vertical inset pattern is the drum-shaped, linen shade. The volume of colors available for the base leaves on aesthetic needs unsatisfied. Concealed by the Off White shade is the single light source, which when illuminated, casts diffused, ambient lighting. This modern table lamp is ideal for any bedroom, home office or living room space. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Green.