Buy the Aura Frames Mason White Quartz 10" x 8" Digital Photo Frame at Michaels. com. The white quartz Mason Digital Photo Frame from Aura Frames lets you share photos from your iOS or Android device to the frame with the user-friendly Aura Frames app. The white quartz Mason Digital Photo Frame from Aura Frames lets you share photos from your iOS or Android device to the frame with the user-friendly Aura Frames app. Built with an 9" screen, a resolution of 1600 x 1200, not only will each photograph be displayed with a great amount of detail, but automatic color correction and light balance helps to further enhance each image. You'll be able to cycle through any uploaded images by swiping left or right with an integrated touch bar, and double tap on a photo to "like" it. Details: White quartz 9.7" x 7.6" frame size 7.25" x 5.5" screen size 1600 x 1200 resolution Portrait or landscape orientation Unlimited free photo storage Use with Aura Frames app Requires WiFi connection and standard power outlet Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 11 or later or Android 5.0 or later Manufacturer 1 year limited warranty | Aura Frames Mason White Quartz 10" x 8" Digital Photo Frame | Michaels®