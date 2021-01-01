Mason Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (303005-1008)

The Mason Coastal Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge takes the look of a classic exterior lantern and gives it a steampunk makeover. It is designed with a hook hung silhouette adorned with a tiered, circular cap made from Aluminum, a durable material that resists rust and water damage to make it ideal for outdoor use. A thick blown glass shade, wrapped by a metal cuff, gives the piece an ethereal look that complements the pieces sci-fi appearance. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting