From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Marylea Chandelier - Color: White - Size: 6 light
Advertisement
Elegance, tradition, and panache flow through the veins of the Marylea Chandelier from Visual Comfort. It's a hand-fashioned piece brimming with texture at any angle you look it. The traditional ornamental motifs make the piece special in their antique-like character. Like the flowing contours of cursive writing, its slender arms curve and curl outwards, holding charming earring-like trinkets and bell-shaped forms. Silk shades cover their bulbs in a stylish pleated design; they taper down and let out a spacious aura of warm ambient light. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Finish: Italian Gilt. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting