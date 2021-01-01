From wrought studio

Maryanne Print Absorbent Soft Rectangle Non-Slip Geometric Bath Rug

Description

This bath rug is the perfect combination of fashion and functionality. Boost up your spirit instantly and effortlessly when you roll out it. As an eye-catching piece, it will also create a focal point with simple yet classy. Its non-skid rubber backing assists with a firm grip as you stand on it during your daily activities. Constructed with durable materials and naturally stain resistant high-quality nylon pile, this piece will remain serviceable for long without requiring your effort even in spill-prone areas.

