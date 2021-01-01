If you're going for fierce and fine style then you're in the right place with the Schutz Maryana boots. Upper made of leather. Easy pull-on design. Lining made of leather. Lightly cushioned, stationed insole. Pointed toe. Wrapped stiletto heel. Leather sole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 14 1 4 in Shaft: 16 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.