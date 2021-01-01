From alder & ore
Marvin Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (SHM2074871)
From entryways to bedrooms, the Marvin Wall Sconce from Alder & Ore sets the tone of a space with its gentle glow and refined transitional design. The sconce slots in tight architectural features and accentuates them using a compact backplate and slender stem. The structures metal construction brings a crisp edge that translates to a well-defined silhouette. Floating over a traditionally styled lamp holder and bobeche accent, the opaque glass shade creates an eye-catching contrast with the metal. Ambient light filters softly through the glass, leaving a warm-hued aura over the mounted wall. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze