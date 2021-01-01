Maruja Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Blue - Finish: Matte - (MARU S 50 WH E26 UL 34)

Advertisement
The Maruja Pendant Light by LZF is a contemporary piece that is reminiscent of chandeliers found in old Spanish palaces. Its name conveying both femininity and strength, this design from Gazpacho Studio comes to life when illuminated, showcasing the natural variations found in the handmade wood veneer strips that compose it. This visually light design is a contemporary do-it-yourself piece that assembles easily without the need for adhesives or tools, bringing an elegant and personal touch to spaces. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Round. Color: Blue.