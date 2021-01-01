Robert Abbey Martine DBL FL Martin 61" Dual Function Floor Lamp Modern Brass Lamps Floor Lamps

Robert Abbey Martine DBL FL Martin 61" Dual Function Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes an oyster linen shadeIncludes energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbsDimmer switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 60-1/2"Width: 24-1/2"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 42 lbsShade Height: 12-1/2"Shade Width: 23"Shade Depth: 11-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: Yes Modern Brass