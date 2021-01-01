Add a touch of luxury to your dining space with the Martine dining chair. Upholstered in a sleek grey faux leather, the Martine features a wide, curved seat and cushioned armrests for endless dining comfort. White contrast stitching adds a tailored look. Gold-tone metal legs provide solid support and complete the glamorous look of this chair. The Martine dining chair is made in China and requires assembly. Baxton Studio Martine Contemporary/Modern Polyester/Polyester Blend Upholstered Dining Arm Chair (Metal Frame) in Off-White | 160-10512-LW