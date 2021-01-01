From agl
AGL Martina
Express your true fashionista when you're wearing this snakeskin inspired design AGL Martina bootie! Leather upper, lining and insole. Zip closure. Decorative multi-color circle design buckle across vamp. Round-toe silhouette. Leather and rubber outsole. Wrapped low heel. Made in Italy. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 10 1 2 in Shaft: 7 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.