From martin bell syndrome family awareness support ribb

Martin Bell Syndrome Awareness Uncle Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Uncle Martin Bell Syndrome support, Martin Bell Syndrome Uncle , Martin Bell Syndrome Dad's Brother, Martin Bell Syndrome Relative, fragile X syndrome Relative, Relative fragile X syndrome awareness, Martin Bel 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com