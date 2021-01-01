From ashley furniture
Martha Stewart Adina Storage Ottoman, Gray
This designer accent ottoman brings a touch of elegant style to your living space with an emphasis on chic farmhouse living. It features a smooth cushioned top upholstered in gray fabric with a high-density foam filling for exceptional comfort. The removable top reveals inside storage with a lower shelf. Solid wood legs with a smooth, metallic goldtone finish complement the upholstery. Add this thoughtfully appointed piece to your living room for a taste of luxury and functionality.