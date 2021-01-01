From westpoint home
WestPoint Home Martex 400 thread count Queen Cotton Bed Sheet in Purple | 028828626349
Wrap up in sleek, smooth 100% Cotton sateen with Martex's 400 Thread Count Solid Sheet Sets. These 400 thread count sheets and pillowcases feature a soft, silky feel and resist wrinkles. With a lustrous sheen, they complement any bedroom dé£¯r and are available in classic solid shades like white, navy blue, and ivory. For more than 50 years, heritage brand Martex has represented loving families and the brand creates items for discerning consumers who demand high-quality products with style. The Martex 400 Thread Count fitted sheets have all around elastic for a snug fit. The sets are available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King sizes. The Full, Queen, and King sets include one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. The Full and Queen come with standard-size pillowcases, while the King comes with two King pillowcases. The Twin and Twin XL sets include a single standard pillowcase with fitted and flat sheets. Choose from Solid Color, Purple Watercolor Botanical Print, a Teal Floral Print.