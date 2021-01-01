From huxe
Martedi LED Bath Bar by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (E2M1953321)
The Martedi LED Bath Bar from Huxe offers a charming retro character to any wall or hallway in which it is installed. Bounded by a ribbed metal bar, warm, ambient light cast by an integrated, damp listed LED dances gracefully from the rippled texture of the artisanal Piastra glass plate that forms the fixtures heart. A simple rectangular metal wall plate anchors the piece to its mounting surface, rendering it easily able to be oriented vertically to provide diffused illumination or held horizontally over a mirror. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Chrome