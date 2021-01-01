From deny designs

DENY DESIGNS Marta Barragan Camarasa Pink Throw Pillow - 18" x 18" in Multi at Nordstrom Rack

$53.97
In stock
Buy at nordstromrack

Description

Rest easy. The Deny throw pillow is crafted from 100% woven polyester with a fluffy, nap-ready fill and a zipper enclosure. They feature designs from our curated selection on the front and back to match whatever your decor style may be. Use various sizes to add depth to a couch or bed or buy a few sets so you can change them out with the seasons. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it, supporting creativity worldwide. 18" x 18" 100% medium weight white woven polyester Remove cover and machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron. Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com