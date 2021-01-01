From hunter
Hunter Marshal 52-in Matte Black LED Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (6-Blade) | 51275
HIGH-SPEED COOLING: Exclusive SureSpeed Technology delivers a high-velocity fan with airflow optimized for ultimate high-speed cooling. QUIET BUT POWERFUL: The WhisperWind motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance so you get the cooling power you want without the noise you don't. WINTER AND SUMMER: Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer which helps cool the room to updraft mode during the winter to help circulate trapped warm air near the ceiling. LOW CEILINGS: Low profile fans are designed to be used in rooms with low ceilings; the housing fits flush to the ceiling and is ideal for living rooms, lounges, bedrooms, children's rooms, and nurseries. LED LIGHT KIT: Energy-efficient dimmable LED light bulbs let you control the lighting and ambiance of the living space; the long lasting bulbs have longer lifespan than traditional bulbs. HANDHELD REMOTE: remote included for easy speed and lighting adjustment from anywhere in the room. BLADE PITCH: the degree the blade slices the air is optimized for each fan design; 13 degree blade pitch optimized to ensure ideal air movement and peak performance. INDOOR ONLY: this fan is only rated for indoor spaces only, not safe for outdoor or damp areas. BULBS INCLUDED: Includes 2 9W energy-efficient LED bulbs to give you control of the ambiance in your space. Hunter Marshal 52-in Matte Black LED Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (6-Blade) | 51275