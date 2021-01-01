From three posts
Marsha 9 Drawer Dresser
Dressers like this one aren't just for keeping your wardrobe tucked away – they also add style to your master suite, and even work double-time as a vanity when paired with a mirror. This dress is crafted from engineered wood, and showcases an antique white finish on its base while it rectangular tabletop boasts a brown coloring with natural woodgrain details for a cozy two-tone look. Plus, it includes nine drawers for keeping clean clothes, fresh linens, and more tucked away. Molding accents and knocker handles round out this piece with a little cottage appeal.