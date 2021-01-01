Minka Lavery Marsden Commons Drum Pendant Light - Color: Black

For a space with shining style, decorate with a Marsden Commons Drum Pendant by Minka Lavery. It's a lovely fixture that exudes subtle elegance with its cage-like frame hosting shapely sockets inside. Dimmer compatibility offers lighting flexibility and allows you to adjust the brightness of this pendant to accommodate any setting, while a height adjustable design ensures perfect placement even in areas with low ceilings. Shape: Drum. Color: Black. Additional Color: Black / Gold. Finish: Smoked Iron with Aged Gold