MARS 2020 - Rover Family Portrait T-Shirt

Mars 2020 family portrait detailed technical graphic illustration blueprint style of the Perseverance Rover, launch design for the space geek, astronomy lovers, aspiring NASA astronaut or scientist in your life. From the JPL Jet Propulsion Laboratory. 2020 MARS MISSION will seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth. Including SOJOURNER, SPIRIT, OPPORTUNITY, CURIOSITY, PERSEVERANCE, and INGENUITY Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem