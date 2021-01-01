From feiss
Feiss Marquise Silver Modern/Contemporary Teardrop Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | P1312SLV
The Feiss Marquise three light indoor pendant in silver is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. Capturing the fun of contemporary crystal and designed to follow the cut of a marquise diamond, the Marquise lighting collection by Feiss has a delicate, exposed metal frame adorned with a silver leaf application and then finished with a string of hand-applied crystal beading to grab the warm light and make a dynamic sparkle. Available in either a silver finish with clear color crystals or burnished silver finish with champagne color crystals.