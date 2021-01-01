Exclusive Home Curtains Marquise 1" Curtain Rod and Coordinating Finial Set, 66, Matte Silver

The Marquis decorative curtain rod set features square finials of gleaming, multi-faceted acrylic and metal look endcaps Features two (2) gleaming acrylic and faux metal 2. 75" diameter finials 1" iron rod designed for small to medium windows, adjusts from 36" to 72", capable of supporting heavier fabrics up to 25 lbs. Set includes: rod, two (2) finials, three (3) fixed 3.5" depth projection brackets, mounting hardware, and installation instructions Easy care: wipe clean with dry cloth; avoid household cleaners and harsh abrasives