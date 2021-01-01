From vondom
Marquis Lamp by Vondom - Color: White (47090Y)
The Marquis Lamp was designed by JM Ferrero and made in Spain. The Marquis Lamp is a unique indoor / outdoor fixture for modern residential and commercial spaces: inspired by diamond cutting, it simultaneously serves as a whimsical design solution and an efficient lighting source. Lamps's seemingly soft texture is durable enough for outdoor use, while also being resistant to UV rays. Available in three sizes. Composed of polyethylene resin by rotational molding. 100% recyclable. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Provides ambient diffused illumination. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: White.