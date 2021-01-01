Marquis Hanging Lamp by Vondom - Color: White (47091W)

Advertisement
The Marquis Hanging Lamp was designed by JM Ferrero and made in Spain. The Marquis Hanging Lamp is inspired by the timeless art of diamond cutting. Its clean geometry and stylish shapes make a huge visual impact while offering efficient illumination and intricate decor solution. Seemingly soft texture is durable enough for outdoor use, while also being resistant to UV rays. Composed of polyethylene resin by rotational molding. 100% recyclable. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Provides ambient diffused illumination. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Drum. Color: White.