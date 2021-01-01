From mackenzie-childs
Marquee Chenille Stripe Accent Chair
Advertisement
Accent chair in striped fabric with contrast piping. Domestic hardwood frame with a combination of upholstery weight fabrics. Pieces may vary due to the handmade nature of each product. Overall: 28"W x 31"D x 28.5"T. Seat: 22"W x 23"D x 19"T. Arm height: 27"T. Dust lightly. Spot clean as needed with a mild solvent for small stains. Dry clean only for serious stains. Made in the USA of imported materials. Boxed weight, approximately 55 lbs.