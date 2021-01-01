MARO Footstool/Side Table by Oasiq - Color: White - Finish: White - (2011103434088-CN)

Advertisement
Looking for space and comfort when having guests over? The Maro Footstool/Side Table is perfect any outdoor setting. Made of teak wood and a removable upholstered cushion for added comfort. It is functional and versatile for all occasions and can be used as a footstool when lounging or a side table for drink, appetizers or decor. For more Maro Collection products, visit the Maro Collection where you can coordinate a variety of pieces. Oasiq grew its inspiration from nature and with the design intent for people. Passionate about enhancing people's exposure to outdoor living and with the belief that attractive outdoor designs crafted with detail enable people to feel more relaxed and happy. By creating unique and creative outdoor furniture reveals the beauty of natures natural qualities. Oasiq designs use a combination of durable materials to give an overall balance and contrast to create the most stunning pieces. Color: White. Finish: Canvas Natural