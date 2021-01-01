Teamson Home Marmo Faux Marble and Brass Coffee Table, Faux Marble/Brass

Featuring a high-end look infused with classical Greek overtones, the Marmo Coffee Table has a beautiful gold-brushed metal frame supporting a marble-grained tabletop and shelf. The open base and floating shelf give the-Piece an airy feel, but never sacrifices functionality. The built-in shelf under the tabletop offers extra storage space, which you can style with personal items, or use to stow items from the tabletop when you need the space for entertaining. The Marmo coffee table is easy to assemble, and requires only a screwdriver and less than half an hour to build. The Marmo Coffee Table is the perfect addition to your home, especially when paired with other-Pieces from the Marmo collection. Color: Faux Marble/Brass.