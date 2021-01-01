From wrought studio
Marley Upholstered Dining Chair
With a generous seat thickness and backrest, this Upholstered Dining Chair set is ideal for entertaining guests, providing them the best seat in the house. Aside from its stylish angles and comfortable cushion this collection's stylish wooden legs provide an added flair to this modern piece while maintaining the highest degree of durability. This dining chair set is a perfect addition to the contemporary dining room and can function well as additional seating in any room of the modern house. Upholstery Color: Light Gray